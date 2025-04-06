Ground Zero: Emraan Hashmi Gears Up For A Tense Showdown In NEW Poster, Trailer Out On THIS Date

New Delhi: Ahead of the much-awaited trailer launch of Ground Zero, the makers have unveiled a gripping new poster. In the new poster from the film Emraan Hashmi stuns as BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, standing tall with his squad, while a shadowy figure looms behind a shattered wall, the poster teasing a tense face-off. Packed with visual intensity and suspense, the poster has reignited buzz around the high-octane action thriller.

The makers took to Instagram and shared the new poster, the post is captioned as, ''A faceless enemy in shadows, a soldier in pursuit. #GroundZero, trailer out tomorrow.''

Earlier, the makers unveiled a striking poster featuring Emraan Hashmi in an intense avatar. Now, with the release of Ground Zero’s gripping teaser, audiences get a powerful glimpse into the life of BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, a real-life hero who spearheaded a high-stakes mission to track down the enemy.

Ground Zero is inspired by true events the film stars Emraan Hashmi as real-life BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, Adding to the authenticity, the trailer will be launched in the presence of Deputy Commandant Dubey himself, along with Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, and the makers.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.

With the much-awaited trailer dropping on April 7, Ground Zero will hit cinemas on April 25, 2025.