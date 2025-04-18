Ground Zero: Emraan Hashmi Stuns In Explosive Poster With Fierce New Avatar

New Delhi: The makers of Ground Zero, Emraan Hashmi’s highly anticipated action thriller, have unveiled a striking new poster, officially kicking off the countdown to its release. The poster showcases Emraan in a powerful avatar, ready to portray real-life army officer Narendra Nath Dubey. The character leads a legendary mission, recognized as the BSF's best in the past 50 years back in 2015.

The film also marks a significant moment for Bollywood, as Ground Zero becomes the first film in nearly four decades to host a grand premiere for army officers in Srinagar, Kashmir, bringing the industry back to the valley after 38 years.

The countdown for the big screen spectacle has kicked off with the makers unveiling a special poster of the film with the caption,''In 7 days, step into the world of Ground Zero. In cinemas on 25th April.'' The new poster features Emraan Hashmi in a intense avatar with him dawning a complete border forces uniform.

Take A Look At The Post:

With a backdrop of destruction and blasts in the poster, audiences are excited to see the actor's new avatar, eagerly awaiting more glimpses from the film.

Ground Zero stars Emraan Hashmi opposite Sai Tamhankar in the lead roles. Emraan will portray Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, the man who led this iconic mission for two long years. Sai Tamhankar plays his wife, who, in her own realm, stands as the backbone of the brave soldier.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani And Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.

Ground Zero will hit cinemas on April 25, 2025.