Ground Zero: Emraan Hashmi Unveils 'So Lene De' Motion Poster, FIRST Track Drops On This Date

New Delhi: Emraan Hashmi's highly anticipated film Ground Zero is making headline for its gripping trailer as the film is packed with With powerful posters and a trailer packed with patriotic intensity, Amid the onging Buzz the makers have now revealed the first song, So Lene De, which is releasing tomorrow (March 14).

The newly revealed motion poster gives a glimpse into the emotional core of the film. Set to be a stirring tribute to the spirit of the nation, 'So Lene De' promises to be a heartfelt blend of patriotism and soul.

Taking to Instagram official handle the maker captioned the post, ''A soldier’s courage is seen but not his scars. #SoLeneDe — Song out tomorrow.''

Take A Look At The Post:

Heard at the end of the trailer, the song is beautifully rendered by Jubin Nautiyal and Afsana Khan, with poignant lyrics by Vayu. The music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Aakash Rajan, adding another compelling layer to the film’s sonic landscape.

From the makers of Lakshya, Ground Zero follows the real life story of BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi who led one of the most daring anti-terror operations in Border Security Force history. His mission, which culminated in the elimination of the dreaded terrorist Ghazi Baba, was hailed as the BSF’s finest operation in the last 50 years and earned him the prestigious Kirti Chakra in 2005.

The film marks Emraan Hashmi's debut as an Indian Army officer, sparking curiosity among fans who are eager to see what new dimension he brings to the role.

In a proud moment for the film’s team, BSF India shared the trailer of Ground Zero on X official handle and wrote, ''Based on the true events from the life story of Shri NND Dubey, DIG (Retd), Kirti Chakra, BSF. A faceless enemy, a fearless officer. The hunt begins.''

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.

The film also features Sai Tamhankar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Zoya Hussain in crucial roles.

Ground Zero will hit theatres on April 25, 2025.