New Delhi: Emraan Hashmi is back! The makers of his much-anticipated action thriller have teased fans with a new look. The recently released poster features the actor in a fierce avatar. Emraan is set to portray a BSF Deputy Commandant in this project, which is inspired by true events.

Earlier today, the makers unveiled Ground Zero's first poster, showcasing Emraan Hashmi’s intense look, which received a great response. Now, the second poster brings a surprise announcement—the teaser release date, yes you read it right. The much anticipated Ground Zero teasert to be out on March 28.

The post is captioned as, ''A battle fought in the shadows, now coming to light. #GroundZero teaser arrives tomorrow! #AbPrahaarHoga.''

Take A Look At The New Poster From 'Ground Zero'

About Ground Zero

This action thriller is inspired by one of the Border Security Force's (BSF) most remarkable operations in the last 50 years, The film features Emraan Hashmi as BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey, leading a high-stakes, two-year long investigation into a critical national security threat. The latest new poster showcases Emraan in a fierce, battle-ready avatar, gripping a gun with unwavering intensity promising an action-packed, emotionally charged narrative.

Directed by Tejas Deoskar and Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.

Ground Zero is all set to hit theatres on April 25, 2025.