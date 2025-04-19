‘Ground Zero’ Makes History With First Film Premiere In Kashmir In 38 Years

New Delhi: Excel Entertainment is set to take audiences deep into the heart of one of the Border Security Force’s most legendary and untold missions with its upcoming action thriller, Ground Zero. Based on a real incident and set in Kashmir, the film is generating significant buzz ahead of its release — not least because it just made cinematic history.

In a landmark moment for Indian cinema, Ground Zero held its grand world premiere in Srinagar, marking the first film premiere in the Kashmir Valley in nearly four decades. The event, hosted specially for BSF jawans, unfolded against a powerful backdrop of patriotism, cinematic excellence, and cultural resurgence.

The red carpet was a star-studded affair. Lead actor Emraan Hashmi, who takes on the role of BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, made a striking appearance alongside co-star Sai Tamhankar, who plays his wife. Director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar was also in attendance, joined by producers Ritesh Sidhwani with wife Dolly Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar with wife Shibani Dandekar, and co-producer Arhan Bagati, among others. Their presence, along with the BSF personnel, lent the evening a deep sense of pride and emotion.

This film marks a new chapter for Emraan Hashmi, who will be seen portraying an army officer for the first time in his career. The recently released trailer has already set the tone for a gripping, emotionally charged narrative, raising anticipation for how Deoskar will bring this high-stakes mission to life on screen.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, Ground Zero is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C. Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.

Ground Zero is slated for a nationwide release on April 25, 2025.