New Delhi: Emraan Hashmi's highly anticipated 'Ground Zero' has been making waves since its gripping teaser was unveiled. This action thriller stars Hashmi in a never-seen-before avatar. To build anticipation for the trailer, the makers have been steadily adding to the intrigue with striking new posters. Now, in the latest reveal, a brand-new poster has been dropped, confirming that the much-awaited trailer will arrive on April 7.

The makers took to Instagram and captioned the post as , ''Uncover the hidden story behind one of India’s most dangerous missions. #GroundZero trailer out on 7th April. Stay tuned.''

Take A Look At The Post:

The new poster features a painted design with bullet marks, showing Emraan in uniform holding an AK-47, wearing an intense look and ready to roar. The poster also confirms the trailer release date along with the release date of Ground Zero.

Starring Emraan Hashmi as BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, Ground Zero is inspired by true events and showcases a high-stakes military operation. With each update, the excitement surrounding the film continues to grow, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Talking about the trailer launch, Ground Zero trailer launch will be attended by Real BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, alongside Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, and the film's makers. The presence of a real-life officer further deepens the film's immersive experience and reinforces its commitment to realism.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.

Ground Zero is all set to hit cinemas on April 25, 2025.