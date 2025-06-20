Advertisement
GROUND ZERO ON OTT

Ground Zero On OTT: Emraan Hashmi-Starrer's Global Streaming Premiere On THIS Digital Platform

Ground Zero boasts a stellar cast featuring Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, and Mukesh Tiwari in key roles.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 11:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Ground Zero On OTT: Emraan Hashmi-Starrer's Global Streaming Premiere On THIS Digital Platform Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The exclusive global streaming premiere of Ground Zero starring Emraan Hashmi has arrived on digital platform today. Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Prime Video, today announced the global streaming premiere of the patriotic drama.

GROUND ZERO ON OTT

Boasting a powerhouse cast featuring Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, and Mukesh Tiwari in lead roles, this riveting patriotic action-drama promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Ground Zero is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Inspired by real events, Ground Zero unfolds against the tense backdrop of Kashmir. The fictional film explores the remarkable two-year investigation led by BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey and his team to uncover the mastermind behind the 2001 Parliament attack. The film stands as a powerful tribute to the valor, resilience, and strategic brilliance of India’s security forces. It delves into the intricate realities of counter-terrorism operations, capturing the high-stakes intensity of the mission while honoring the unwavering patriotism and sacrifice that led to one of the country’s most significant counter-insurgency victories.

