Ground Zero Premiere: Emraan Hashmi Arrives In Srinagar, Valley Set For First Red Carpet Screening in 38 Years Honouring The BSF

New Delhi: Excel Entertainment’s Ground Zero, starring Emraan Hashmi, is set to make history as it becomes the first film in 38 years to host a red carpet screening in Srinagar. As the team lands in the Valley for this landmark premiere, the moment signals more than just a cinematic event—it’s a powerful homecoming for Bollywood to a region long absent from such celebrations.

Taking to social media, Emraan and director Tejas Deoskar shared their arrival moments, captioning: “Touchdown… landmark day: first Red carpet movie screening after 38 years in #Srinagar. This is a special movie screening to honour BSF soldiers and their officers.”

This special screening is dedicated to the Border Security Force, with soldiers and officers attending as guests of honour. The event stands as a tribute to their courage and sacrifice—values at the heart of the film.

In Ground Zero, Emraan Hashmi essays the role of Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led a two year long investigation. Based on the BSF’s most daring operation in the last 50 years, the film brings to life a true story of service, sacrifice, and strength, set against the backdrop of Kashmir.

Excel Entertainment presents an Excel Entertainment Production, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy. Ground Zero storms into cinemas on April 25, 2025.