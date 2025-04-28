Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2892327https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/ground-zero-special-screening-irfan-pathan-to-amruta-fadnavis-dignitaries-across-countries-attend-2892327.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
GROUND ZERO

Ground Zero Special Screening: Irfan Pathan To Amruta Fadnavis, Dignitaries Across Countries Attend

Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Ground Zero' recently held its special screening, which was attended by dignitaries from across industries.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2025, 12:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ground Zero Special Screening: Irfan Pathan To Amruta Fadnavis, Dignitaries Across Countries Attend (Image: X)

New Delhi: Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Ground Zero' hit the big screens on Friday, 25 April 2025 with netizens praising, striking an emotional chord with audiences everywhere. 

Based on real events, this narrative is inspired by one of the most remarkable operations in the BSF best operation in 50 years. 

To celebrate the release, the makers hosted a special screening, attended by dignitaries from across industries.

The special screening, held in Mumbai witnessed the presence of Actor Irfan Pathan, Amruta Fadnavis, Varun Sharma, among many others. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

An Excel Entertainment Production, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar Hosts Historic ‘Ground Zero’ Screening In Srinagar After 38 Years

The film boasts an ensemble cast of Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Aeklavya Tomer, Lalit Prabhakar and Mukesh Tiwari in pivotal roles.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK