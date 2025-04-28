Ground Zero Special Screening: Irfan Pathan To Amruta Fadnavis, Dignitaries Across Countries Attend

New Delhi: Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Ground Zero' hit the big screens on Friday, 25 April 2025 with netizens praising, striking an emotional chord with audiences everywhere.

Based on real events, this narrative is inspired by one of the most remarkable operations in the BSF best operation in 50 years.

To celebrate the release, the makers hosted a special screening, attended by dignitaries from across industries.

The special screening, held in Mumbai witnessed the presence of Actor Irfan Pathan, Amruta Fadnavis, Varun Sharma, among many others.

An Excel Entertainment Production, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.

The film boasts an ensemble cast of Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Aeklavya Tomer, Lalit Prabhakar and Mukesh Tiwari in pivotal roles.