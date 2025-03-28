Advertisement
GROUND ZERO TEASER

Ground Zero TEASER: Emraan Hashmi Leads High- Stake Mission To Hunt Down Enemies - WATCH

Directed by Tejas Deoskar, Ground Zero is all set to hit theatres on April 25

|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 02:43 PM IST|Source: ANI
Ground Zero TEASER: Emraan Hashmi Leads High- Stake Mission To Hunt Down Enemies - WATCH (Screengrab: @excelmovies/ YouTube)

The teaser for Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film, 'Ground Zero', has been unveiled, promising an intense war thriller inspired by real events. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is set in Kashmir and will hit theatres on April 25. The makers of the film released the teaser trailer on social media.

"Bravery, sacrifice, and a mission that changed everything. #GroundZero teaser out now! #AbPrahaarHoga," the caption of the post read.

The teaser begins with a chilling warning from the terror group, followed by a depiction of an attack on Indian soldiers that resulted in the loss of 70 lives.

Watch Ground Zero Teaser Below!

The clip then introduces Emraan Hashmi as BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey, a real-life hero who led a high-stakes mission to hunt down the enemy.

The teaser ends with Hashmi's character posing a poignant question, "Sirf Kashmir ki zameen humaari hai ya yahan ke log bhi?" (Does Kashmir's land belong to us, or do its people also belong to us?

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film is directed by Tejas Deoskar. It is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy. The film will hit the theatres on April 25, 2025.

In the coming months, Emraan will also be seen headlining 'Awarapan 2'. 'Awarapan 2' promises to be an intense action drama, picking up where Shivam Pandit's story left off. The film starred Emraan in the lead role of Shivam Pandit. 

