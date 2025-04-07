Ground Zero Trailer: Emraan Hashmi-Starrer Actioner Grips Netizens - Watch
New Delhi: The makers of Ground Zero finally dropped the intense trailer of this Emraan Hashmi-starrer actioner today. Based on a true mission that earned the title of BSF’s best operation in the past 50 years (in 2015), Ground Zero presents a gritty, emotional, and action-packed narrative set against the turbulent backdrop of Kashmir.
Ground Zero Trailer
Emraan Hashmi leads the charge in a powerful new avatar as real-life BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey with his transformation nothing short of riveting — raw, controlled, and deeply impactful. As soon as the trailer was released, it took social media by storm. Check social media reactions:
Ground Zero Trailer Review
A netizen wrote, "What a trailer of #GroundZeroTrailer #emraanhashmi is back with a bang. He is looking absolutely terrific. I hope this movie brings back his golden days. #Kashmir #EmraanHashmi #GroundZero"
Another user wrote, "Emraan Hashmi looks intense and unstoppable! This one’s going to be a gripping ride. Hats off to Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar for backing such a powerful story. Can’t wait for 25th April! #GroundZero #GroundZeroTrailer"
"The official trailer of #GroundZero is out now, and it looks absolutely amazing and powerful!"
"#EmraanHashmi shines in #GroundZero. Based on true events, the trailer gave me chills!"
"#GroundZero starring #EmraanHashmi looks intense! “Ab Prahaar Hoga” gave goosebumps! Can’t wait to watch on the big screens!!!"
Excel Entertainment presents an Excel Entertainment Production, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.
The trailer is out now and the countdown has officially begun. Ground Zero storms into cinemas on April 25, 2025.
