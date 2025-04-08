Ground Zero Trailer Out: Emraan Hashmi Stars In Gripping Tale Of Bravery And Sacrifice

New Delhi: From the makers of Lakshya, Excel Entertainment has released the highly anticipated trailer for Ground Zero, a thrilling film inspired by real-life events. The film stars Emraan Hashmi in the role of BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, a role that promises to be a defining moment in his career. Joining him in the powerful ensemble cast are Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari, Lalit Prabhakar, and Rahul Vohra.

Ground Zero is based on the BSF's most successful operation in the last 50 years, which was officially recognized and awarded in 2015. The film traces a two-year-long mission, led by Hashmi’s character, against a faceless enemy. The trailer offers a thrilling preview of the high-stakes operation, with a fearless officer determined to complete his mission despite the odds.

In a moment of pride for the film's team, BSF India took to Twitter to acknowledge the film's connection to real events. They shared the trailer with a post that read:

“Based on the true events from the life story of Shri NND Dubey, DIG (Retd), Kirti Chakra, BSF.

A faceless enemy, a fearless officer. The hunt begins.

Ground Zero trailer out now.

#AbPrahaarHoga #GroundZero”

Ground Zero is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.

The gripping tale of bravery, sacrifice, and determination is set to hit the big screens soon, and with such a powerhouse team behind it, Ground Zero is undoubtedly one to watch.