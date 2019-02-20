Gully Boy collections: Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt starrer sets box office on fire

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's latest outing 'Gully Boy' has struck the right chord with the audience and has emerged a super-hit. In just three days of its release, the Zoya Akhtar directorial had crossed Rs 50 Crores at domestic box office and is nearing the 100 crore mark already. The film's song, 'Apna Time Aayega' has turned into some sort of youth anthem and people can't stop praising Ranveer for his rapping skills.

Alia, too, has been lauded for her performance.

The film has now minted over Rs 89 crore at box office. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter.

He wrote, “#GullyBoy is getting substantial chunk of revenue from metros... Mumbai circuit is super-strong... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr, Tue 8.05 cr. Total: ₹ 89.15 cr. India biz.”

The film tells the story of a street rapper from Mumbai, played by Ranveer whereas Alia plays his love interest.

'Gully Boy' had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in Germany. Zoya, Ranveer and Alia attended the prestigious festival and posed for the shutterbugs.

It also stars Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.