Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Day 1: Vijay Varma–Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Romance Opens Soft Amid Tough Clash

New Delhi: Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s romantic drama Gustaakh Ishq released in theatres on November 28. Directed by Vibhu Puri, the film is set in the 1990s and blends poetry, nostalgia, and old-school romance. However, it faced a tough box-office clash with Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein.

Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Gustaakh Ishq registered an opening of just Rs 50 lakh on its first day. The overall Hindi occupancy stood at 8.61%, with the film struggling to pull audiences due to competition from Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein, which collected Rs 16.50 crore on the same day.

While the occupancy remained steady through the morning, afternoon, and evening shows, it picked up slightly during night shows, touching 20.96%.

City-wise, Surat and Chennai emerged as the strongest markets with occupancy rates of 23.50% and 21% respectively. Mumbai logged 10.75%, while Delhi-NCR recorded 8%.

Worldwide, Gustaakh Ishq managed to collect Rs 60 lakh on its opening day.

About Gustaakh Ishq

The film features a stellar creative team, with music by Vishal Bhardwaj, lyrics by Gulzar, sound design by Resul Pookutty, and cinematography by Manush Nandan.

Alongside leads Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Naseeruddin Shah, actor Sharib Hashmi also plays a key role.

Marking his debut as a film producer, Manish Malhotra shared in a press note: “My love for cinema began in childhood… Today, stepping into film production feels like my way of giving back to the medium that has given me everything.” Gustaakh Ishq also marks a new phase for him as he merges classic storytelling with contemporary filmmaking.

The film released in theatres on November 28.