GUSTAAKH ISHQ TRAILER

Gustaakh Ishq Trailer Out: Vijay Varma-Fatima Sana Shaikh's Love Story Laced With Urdu Poetry - Watch

Gustaakh Ishq Trailer Out: In the course of learning, Vijay Varma falls in love with Fatima Sana Shaikh. Their chemistry is winning hearts as it is laced with shayari and heartwarming gestures.

|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2025, 12:14 PM IST|Source: ANI
Gustaakh Ishq Trailer Out: Vijay Varma-Fatima Sana Shaikh's Love Story Laced With Urdu Poetry - WatchPic Courtesy: Movie Still

Gustaakh Ishq Trailer Out: The makers of Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer romantic period drama 'Gustaakh Ishq' have finally released the much-awaited trailer of the film. Laced with poetry, the film also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in the lead role, portraying an Urdu poet.

The movie marks the debut of ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra as a producer in the Bollywood industry. The film is directed by Vibhu Puri.

The two-minute and thirty-second trailer opens with Vijay Varma visiting Naseeruddin Shah's home to learn Urdu poetry.

In the course of learning, Vijay Varma falls in love with Fatima Sana Shaikh. Their chemistry is winning hearts as it is laced with shayari and heartwarming gestures.

However, the situation takes a downturn when a loan shark addresses the concern about Vijay Varma's disturbed financial condition. The trailer ends on a heartbreaking note when Fatima Sana Shaikh bids farewell to Vijay Varma due to differences between them.

Manish Malhotra shared the trailer on his Instagram handle on Monday.

The film features a talented ensemble, with music composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, lyrics penned by Gulzar, sound design by Resul Pookutty, and cinematography by Manush Nandan.

Besides Vijay Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles, the film also features actor Sharib Hashmi in a prominent part.

Opening up about his debut as a film producer, Manish Malhotra said, "My love for cinema began in childhood. The silver screen was my doorway to the world. Watching colours, clothes, music, and lifestyles unfold in cinema halls shaped my imagination and inspired me to become a designer. Today, stepping into film production feels like my way of giving back to the medium that has given me everything. With Stage5 Production, the journey ahead is about embracing the unexpected; through stories, genres, and films that continue to surprise and inspire," as quoted in a press note.

'Gustaakh Ishq' marks a new chapter for Manish Malhotra, one that looks back at the magic of classic storytelling while stepping into the future of Indian cinema.

The film is slated to release in theatres on November 28. 

