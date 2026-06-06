Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 1: Varun Dhawan-starrer earns Rs 7.50

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 1: David Dhawan’s latest comedy-drama Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai hit theatres on Friday with decent pre-release buzz, but has opened to a mixed-to-disappointing response at the box office. The film features Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde in lead roles and has been positioned as a lighthearted entertainer aimed at family audiences.

Despite expectations of a strong double-digit opening, the film managed to collect around Rs 7.50 crore net in India on Day 1, according to early estimates reported by Sacnilk. This opening is considered underwhelming, especially given the star cast, festive promotions, and even a discounted ticket pricing strategy implemented by the makers for release day.

Industry tracking suggests that the film registered approximately 9,081 shows across India on its opening day. However, overall occupancy remained average, with morning shows starting on a slow note and only a mild pickup in evening and night screenings. The numbers indicate that while the film did find some initial audience interest, it failed to translate into strong footfall throughout the day.

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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai - Box Office Summary (Day 1)

On its first Friday, the film earned an estimated Rs 7.50 crore net in India, with around 9,081 shows running nationwide. The occupancy stayed in the average range, reflecting a mixed audience response. Despite wide release and promotional efforts, the opening day performance fell short of industry expectations.

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

The film itself is a chaotic, slapstick comedy centred around Jaswinder “Jass” Ahuja (played by Varun Dhawan), a wedding photographer whose life takes an unexpected turn when both his estranged wife and his current girlfriend reveal they are pregnant on the same day. This bizarre situation forms the basis of the film’s comedic confusion, emotional conflicts, and escalating misunderstandings.

Early audience reactions suggest that the film’s tone is heavily rooted in over-the-top humour and fast-paced situational comedy, which may appeal to fans of David Dhawan’s classic style but has not resonated strongly with critics. Reviews have largely been negative to mixed, pointing toward predictable writing and exaggerated comedy sequences.

With a lukewarm start at the box office, the film’s performance over the weekend will be crucial in determining whether it can recover momentum or continue to underperform compared to expectations.