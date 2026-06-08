Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 3: Varun Dhawan-starrer crosses Rs 25 cr

The latest film from veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, continues its theatrical run after hitting cinemas on Friday with considerable pre-release buzz. Marketed as a light-hearted family entertainer in the director’s signature comedic style, the film brings together a star cast led by Varun Dhawan, alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

Box office collection day 3

As the film enters its fourth day at the box office, it continues to maintain a presence across approximately 4,147 shows nationwide. According to industry tracking estimates (Sacnilk), the film has added around Rs Rs 0.85 crore net on Day 4.

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With this, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has accumulated an estimated India net total of Rs 24.85 crore so far, while its India gross collection stands at approximately Rs 29.80 crore. These figures reflect early performance trends, with final and official numbers still awaited.

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About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

At the centre of the narrative is Jaswinder “Jass” Ahuja, played by Varun Dhawan, a wedding photographer whose life takes an unexpected turn when two major revelations arrive simultaneously—his estranged wife and his current girlfriend both announce that they are pregnant on the same day.

This unusual premise sets the stage for a chain reaction of misunderstandings, emotional conflicts, and increasingly chaotic situations. The story unfolds through a series of comedic episodes, typical of David Dhawan’s trademark style, where exaggerated humour and rapid-fire situations drive the narrative forward.

Audience response

Early reactions from audiences indicate a divided reception. Fans of David Dhawan’s brand of comedy have found familiarity in the film’s structure and tone.

However, critical reviews have largely been mixed to negative. Many reviewers have pointed out that the screenplay relies heavily on predictable comedic setups and over-the-top sequences, with limited novelty in its storytelling. The humour style, while consistent with Dhawan’s earlier films, has not resonated equally with all sections of the audience.

Despite this, the film continues to attract viewers drawn by its star cast and family-entertainment positioning, especially in mass-market circuits where light comedies traditionally perform better.