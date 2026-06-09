Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 4: Varun Dhawan starrer continues decent run, crosses Rs 42 crore worldwide

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office day 4: David Dhawan's much-anticipated romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai finally arrived in cinemas worldwide on June 5, 2026. Starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, the film marks a significant milestone in Bollywood as it is being promoted as veteran filmmaker David Dhawan's final directorial venture after an illustrious career spanning over four decades.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection

According to early box office estimates, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has collected Rs 27.50 crore India net in its first four days of release. The film's India gross earnings currently stand at Rs 32.93 crore, while its overseas collection has reached Rs 9.50 crore. As a result, the worldwide gross collection of the romantic entertainer has climbed to an impressive Rs 42.43 crore by Day 4.

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About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

The film revolves around Jaswinder "Jass" (Varun Dhawan), a wedding photographer whose life takes an unexpected turn when both his ex-wife and current girlfriend announce their pregnancies on the same day. The story blends comedy, romance, and family drama as Jass finds himself caught in a whirlwind of confusion and emotional challenges.

In the film, Varun Dhawan plays Jaswinder, while Mrunal Thakur stars as Bani and Pooja Hegde portrays Preet. The supporting cast includes Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chunky Panday, and Mouni Roy. The narrative follows Jass and Bani's marriage, which falls apart after Bani refuses to have children. Following their separation, Jass relocates to London and begins a relationship with Preet. However, his world is turned upside down when Bani unexpectedly returns carrying his child, just as Preet reveals she is also expecting.

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Produced by Ramesh Taurani under the Tips Films banner, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has a runtime of 2 hours and 16 minutes and belongs to the romantic comedy genre. With positive audience response and family audiences turning up in decent numbers, the film will now look to maintain its momentum during the weekdays.

The movie also carries emotional significance for fans of David Dhawan, as it is being billed as the celebrated filmmaker's final directorial outing before retirement. Having delivered several blockbuster comedies over the years, Dhawan's farewell project adds an extra layer of nostalgia and anticipation for moviegoers.