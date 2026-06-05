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HAI JAWANI TOH ISHQ HONA HAI X REVIEW

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai X review: Varun Dhawan back as masala hero? Top tweets you should read before booking your tickets!

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai X review: The film is likely to be David's last directorial venture as he announced retirement from direction recently.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2026, 11:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai X review: Varun Dhawan back as masala hero? Top tweets you should read before booking your tickets!Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Twitter review: The ultimate David Dhawan entertainer packed with comic punches has opened in theatres today and it's time to check what the internet feels about it. The comedy drama film stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Let's see what the fans have to say about it.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan iss gaane se Salman Khan nahi ban sakta...: Abhijeet Bhattacharya unimpressed with 'Chunnari Chunnari' recreation from 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Twitter review

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Here are the top early reactions of fans and critics who watched first day first show of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Check out what they tweeted:

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai 

The David Dhawan movie also features Manish Paul, Chunky Pandey, Jimmy Shergill and Mouni Roy in supporting roles. The film is likely to be David's last directorial venture as he announced retirement from direction recently.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s a tribute, not a replacement’: Singer IP Singh on reviving ‘Chunnari Chunnari’

One of the songs from 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', the recreated version of 'Chunnari Chunnari' has been picturised on Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde. It left the internet divided over original being better than the remixed version. 

Speaking to ANI, Abhijeet Bhattacharya reflected on the legacy of the 'Chunnari Chunnari song' and shared, "Yeh gaana Salman ki life ka biggest song tha. Jab aayi thi, tab se ab tak trending hai. Salman Khan ki life ka sabse bada hit hai 'Chunnari Chunnari'. Uss waqt ek rising star tha, not a superstar. (This was the biggest song of Salman Khan. Since it came out, the song has been trending to date)."

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Ritika Handoo

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