Haiwaan box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar-starrer earns just Rs 3 cr

Haiwaan box office collection day 1: Marking the high-profile reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after nearly 17 years, the much-anticipated crime thriller Haiwaan hit theatres nationwide on September 11, 2026. Directed by master storyteller Priyadarshan, the film has opened to a quiet response at the domestic box office.
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected a net of Rs 3.00 crore in India across 7,224 shows on Day 1. This brings its total India gross collection to Rs 3.60 crore, with total India net collections standing at Rs 3.00 crore so far.
On the international front, the film grossed a total of Rs 1.00 crore in overseas collections. Combining domestic and international markets, Haiwaan has reached a total worldwide gross collection of Rs 4.60 crore at the end of its opening day.
Akshay Kumar recently made headlines when his commercial hit Welcome to the Jungle delivered strong numbers during its opening run. The comedy entertainer kicked off its theatrical journey on Thursday, June 25, 2026, earning Rs 3.75 crore net (Rs 4.50 crore gross) across 2,494 shows through preview screenings. The film gathered immense momentum on its official opening day, Friday, June 26, 2026, collecting Rs 15.25 crore net (Rs 18.30 crore gross) from 10,893 shows with a solid theatre occupancy of 26%.
Directed by Priyadarshan, the 2026 crime thriller Haiwaan brings together Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in a high-tension narrative. The film centres on Shyam Rane, played by Saif Ali Khan, a visually impaired maintenance manager and martial arts-trained caretaker residing in a bustling Mumbai high-rise.
Shyam shares a close bond with retired Chief Justice Pradhan, played by Boman Irani, who lives in the same residential complex. However, the former judge carries a heavy burden of guilt and a dangerous secret regarding Parshuram, an unhinged ex-convict portrayed by Akshay Kumar, whose return threatens to unravel their lives.
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