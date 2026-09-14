/Haiwaan box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan starrer collects only Rs 7.35 cr over budget of Rs 130 cr

Haiwaan box office collection day 3: The psychological thriller Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, completed its initial three-day theatrical run after releasing on September 11, 2026.
Marking a high-profile on-screen reunion for the lead actors after nearly 17 years, the film opened to mixed reviews and registered a net collection of Rs 1.85 crore across 4,374 shows on Day 3. This brings the total domestic net collection to Rs 7.35 crore and the domestic gross collection to Rs 8.80 crore.
In overseas markets, Haiwaan added Rs 0.75 crore to its tally on Day 3, pushing its cumulative international gross to Rs 2.75 crore. Combined with the domestic earnings, the film’s total worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 11.55 crore.
Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan features Saif Ali Khan as Shyam, a visually impaired caretaker who finds himself accused of murdering retired Judge Pradhan. As a vengeful killer named Parshuram (played by Akshay Kumar) targets the judge's daughter, Nandini, Shyam escapes police custody to protect her. During their journey, Shyam uncovers a critical secret about Nandini that completely alters the course of the investigation.
The film has been mounted on a reported budget of approximately Rs 130 crore. According to media reports, this investment includes around Rs 115 crore spent on core production, alongside an additional Rs 15 crore allocated toward prints and advertising costs.
Akshay Kumar recently made headlines when his commercial hit Welcome to the Jungle delivered strong numbers during its opening run. The comedy entertainer kicked off its theatrical journey on Thursday, June 25, 2026, earning Rs 3.75 crore net (Rs 4.50 crore gross) across 2,494 shows through preview screenings. The film gathered immense momentum on its official opening day, Friday, June 26, 2026, collecting Rs 15.25 crore net (Rs 18.30 crore gross) from 10,893 shows with a solid theatre occupancy of 26%.
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