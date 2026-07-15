/Haiwaan first look poster out: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan stun in intense new avatars

New Delhi: Haiwaan marks the much-awaited reunion of Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, who are set to share the screen once again in an intense and gripping thriller. Their return has already created excitement among fans, with the film promising a powerful blend of suspense, drama and high-stakes action. Adding fuel to the fire, makers have now revealed the first look posters of the film.
Sharing the posters, the makers wrote, "One sees everything, One misses nothing, Haiwaniyat ab nahin rukegi! #Haiwaan arrives in cinemas on 11th September!" In the posters, both Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan can be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. The expressions on their faces are chilling and mysterious. Fans have also reacted to their look.
One netizen wrote, "Crazy look sir," while another said, "Looking forward to the EVIL side." One fan said, "This is the Akshay Kumar we wanted," another wrote, "Akshay kumar will set the screens on fire." Have a look at the posters here:
Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan features a strong supporting cast including Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher. The film brings together a talented team both in front of and behind the camera, making it one of the major theatrical releases of 2026. KVN Productions and Thespian Films have announced that the much-awaited thriller Haiwaan, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan, will hit theatres worldwide on 11th September 2026.
The much-awaited thriller Haiwaan has been creating buzz ever since it was announced, with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan coming together for a highly anticipated on-screen reunion. The film, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan, recently went on floors in Kochi, marking the beginning of its production journey.
Adding to the excitement, Saiyami Kher has joined the cast of Haiwaan, sharing screen space with two of Bollywood’s biggest stars. Expressing her excitement about being part of the project, Saiyami said that stepping onto the set felt like a special moment as she got the opportunity to work with the actors and filmmaker whose work inspired her love for cinema.
Calling the experience overwhelming and memorable, Saiyami shared that working with Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Priyadarshan feels like a dream come true. She added that being guided by Priyadarshan’s vision is an experience she will always cherish, describing him as a storyteller behind some of Indian cinema’s most iconic films.
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