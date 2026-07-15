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Haiwaan first look poster out: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan stun in intense new avatars

Haiwaan first look out: The makers of Haiwaan have unveiled the film's first-look posters, giving fans a glimpse of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in never-seen-before avatars. Directed by Priyadarshan, the thriller is set to release in cinemas on THIS date.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 08:22 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 08:28 PM IST
Haiwaan first look poster out: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan stun in intense new avatars
Image Credit: Akshay Kumar, Instagram

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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