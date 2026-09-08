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Haiwaan gets U/A 16+ certificate ahead of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s reunion

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s much-awaited reunion Haiwaan has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the CBFC ahead of its September 11 theatrical release, with director Priyadarshan promising a never-seen-before side of Akshay.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 04:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 04:33 PM IST
Haiwaan gets U/A 16+ certificate ahead of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s reunion
Image Credit: Akshay Kumar, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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