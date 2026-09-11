/Haiwaan movie X review: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan in dark 'unpredictable' Priyadarshan thriller is yay or nay? Find out here

Haiwaan movie review: One of the most-awaited dark thriller by iconic filmmaker Priyadarshan - Haiwaan has opened in theatres today. Haiwaan is a remake of Priyadarshan's own 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, and stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Let's check out what the fans have to say after watching the movie.
Some diehard Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan fans went to watch Haiwaan first day first show. Here's what the netizens have to say:
"1st half done.. #HaiwaanReview
HAIWAAN — ½#Haiwaan is a dark and unpredictable thriller that sets the mood right from the beginning. Priyadarshan brings a serious atmosphere, while @akshaykumar stands out with a restrained and unsettling performance.— Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) September 11, 2026
Saif Ali Khan adds a strong emotional layer, and… pic.twitter.com/BGbkTQPZYC
Sorry to Say, #Haiwaan is frame to frame copy of #Oppam...not even subplots are changed...In one scene where an address needs to be conveyed, they even retain the same handpump reference from #Oppam.
#AkshayKumar deserves better...Haiwaan has been lazy work since begining...zero creativity, no effort to remove Hindi Version of Oppam from Youtube, no marketing ..lazy PR team..."
1st half done.. #HaiwaanReview— Movie_Reviews (@MovieReview_Hub) September 11, 2026
Sorry to Say, #Haiwaan is frame to frame copy of #Oppam...not even subplots are changed...In one scene where an address needs to be conveyed, they even retain the same handpump reference from #Oppam.#AkshayKumar deserves better...Haiwaan has…
Another post reads:
"HAIWAAN — ½
#Haiwaan is a dark and unpredictable thriller that sets the mood right from the beginning. Priyadarshan brings a serious atmosphere, while
@akshaykumar
stands out with a restrained and unsettling performance.
Saif Ali Khan adds a strong emotional layer, and the contrast between both actors works really well. The eerie background score further strengthens the tension. A bold and different thriller that works well on the big screen."
Other lead cast members include Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Saiyami Kher, while Mohanlal makes a cameo appearance. It marks the final film appearance of Asrani, who passed away in October 2025.
Plot summary according to the CBFC website:
"Blind caretaker Shyam is framed for the murder of retired Judge Pradhan. As vengeful killer Parshuram hunts Pradhan's hidden daughter Nandini, Shyam escapes the police and races to save her. But on the journey, he reveals a shocking secret about Nandini that changes everything."
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