/Haiwaan release date out: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-starrer set to release on THIS date

Haiwaan release date out: One of the most anticipated cinematic events of the year has finally revealed its release date. KVN Productions and Thespian Films have announced that the much-awaited thriller Haiwaan, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan, will hit theatres worldwide on 11th September 2026.
The film marks the much-awaited reunion of Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, who are set to share the screen once again in an intense and gripping thriller. Their return has already created excitement among fans, with the film promising a powerful blend of suspense, drama and high-stakes action.
Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan features a strong supporting cast including Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher. The film brings together a talented team both in front of and behind the camera, making it one of the major theatrical releases of 2026.
Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Haiwaan is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 11th September 2026.
The much-awaited thriller Haiwaan has been creating buzz ever since it was announced, with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan coming together for a highly anticipated on-screen reunion. The film, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan, recently went on floors in Kochi, marking the beginning of its production journey.
Adding to the excitement, Saiyami Kher has joined the cast of Haiwaan, sharing screen space with two of Bollywood’s biggest stars. Expressing her excitement about being part of the project, Saiyami said that stepping onto the set felt like a special moment as she got the opportunity to work with the actors and filmmaker whose work inspired her love for cinema.
Calling the experience overwhelming and memorable, Saiyami shared that working with Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Priyadarshan feels like a dream come true. She added that being guided by Priyadarshan’s vision is an experience she will always cherish, describing him as a storyteller behind some of Indian cinema’s most iconic films.
The actor also expressed her gratitude for being part of a project that already feels special, saying she is embracing every moment of the shoot with excitement and appreciation.
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Haiwaan, teasing his fun equation with Saif Ali Khan. In the video, Akshay could be seen joking about his co-star, hinting at the duo’s entertaining chemistry.
Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan. Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se ‘Haiwaan’,” while announcing the start of the film’s shoot and expressing his excitement about working with Priyadarshan again and reuniting with Saif after nearly 18 years.
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan were last seen together in Tashan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, which also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role.
Produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Haiwaan is expected to be a thrilling cinematic experience with a mix of suspense, drama and powerful performances.
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