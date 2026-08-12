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  • /Haiwaan teaser: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan reunite after 18 years in a gripping face-off - Watch

Haiwaan teaser: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan reunite after 18 years in a gripping face-off - Watch

'Haiwaan' is the official Hindi adaptation of Priyadarshan's acclaimed 2016 Malayalam film 'Oppam'.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 01:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
Haiwaan teaser: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan reunite after 18 years in a gripping face-off - Watch
Image Credit: Instagram File photo

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