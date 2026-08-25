/Haiwaan trailer: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan engage in a fierce face-off in the gripping tale

Mumbai: The makers of ‘Haiwaan’ have unveiled the film’s gripping trailer, offering a glimpse into its dark and intense world. Starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, the trailer sets the stage for a high-stakes face-off between the two actors, promising a blend of action, drama and suspense. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, KVN Productions wrote, “Andhere mein chhupa tha ek khauf. Aaj uska chehra saamne hai. Aur uske saamne khada hai woh jo andheron mein hi jeeta hai. #Haiwaan Trailer Out Now. In cinemas on 11th September.”