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  • /Haiwaan trailer: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan engage in a fierce face-off in the gripping tale

Haiwaan trailer: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan engage in a fierce face-off in the gripping tale

Haiwaan also features Boman Irani as a judge and Saiyami Kher as a cop. Shriya Pilgaonkar and Sharib Hashmi round out the ensemble cast in pivotal roles.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 01:31 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
Haiwaan trailer: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan engage in a fierce face-off in the gripping tale
Image Credit: Movie Stills

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Haiwaan trailer: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan engage in a fierce face-off in the gripping tale
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