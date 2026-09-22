Hanuman Ansh box office collection: Neem Karoli Baba biopic earns Rs 350 crore worldwide

New Delhi: The film made on a budget of Rs 2 crore has amassed massive success, crossing the Rs 350 crore mark and creating a solid impact. Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, opened with Rs 10 lakh and minted Rs 276 crore in India after 46 days. Let's take a look at the box office collection below:
According to the trade tracking site Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh on day 46 collected a net of Rs 4.15 Cr across 7,629 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 325.95 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 276.03 Cr so far. Overseas, the film collected Rs 0.50 Cr on Day 46, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 26.50 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 352.45 Cr.
Hanuman Ansh made more money on Day 24 than it did in its entire first two weeks combined.
Many Bollywood celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, actress-politician Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar and Aditya Dhar had showered praises on Hanuman Ansh, extending their support to the movie. They also hailed the movie and urged the audiences to watch it in theatres.
Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film is based on the life and teachings of Neeb Karoli Baba, also known as Neem Karoli Baba or Maharaj ji. He is revered by devotees as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman and was known for his teachings centred on love, devotion and service, as per the press release.
Hanuman Ansh features Shobhina W Satyaa, Vihaan S Hegde, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. Produced by Ragini S, Namrata G Singh, Anupriya A Nagar and Vishal Chaturvedi, the film had an all-India theatrical release by Cinepolis.
A journey of faith, humility and boundless love, 'Hanuman Ansh' is rooted in "Bharat's timeless Sant Parampara and brings to the big screen the story of a saint whose message continues to touch lives across generations: love all, serve all, feed all and remember Ram," as per the press release.
After witnessing a massive response in India, 'Hanuman Ansh' opened internationally on September 11, 2026.
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