Hanuman Ansh box office collection: This is how Neem Karoli Baba film beats Dhurandhar 2

New Delhi: A film on spiritual saint Neem Karoli Baba, Hanuman Ansh is the talk of the town at present. Reason? Well, made on a tight budget of almost Rs 2 crore, Hanuman Ansh has not only crossed a whopping Rs 100 crore figure but also raced past Bollywood biggies like Dhurandhar in its 5th successful weekend. Check out the analysis below.
Hanuman Ansh has raked in Rs 49.25 crore in its fifth weekend, outperforming the corresponding late-week numbers of blockbuster big-budget titles like the Dhurandhar films. The film based on Neem Karoli Baba earlned nearly four times the Rs 12.55 crore that Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 earned in its fifth weekend earlier this year, reportedly.
The devotional movie achieved another major milestone by recording the biggest 5th Saturday collection in Hindi, surpassing the previous benchmark set by Dhurandhar, as per Sacnilk. Hanuman Ansh delivered an exceptional 16.50 crore net on its fifth Saturday in Hindi whereas Dhurandhar earned 11.75 crore on its fifth Saturday.
Dhurandhar in its fifth-weekend benchmark raked in Rs 33.25 crore, while Hanuman Ansh has crossed that number already, earning Rs 16 crore more than Dhurandhar and Rs 36.70 crore more than Dhurandhar 2.
According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, on day 32, Hanuman Ansh collected a net of Rs 10.00 Cr across 7,343 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 156.20 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 132.13 Cr so far.
Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film is based on the life and teachings of Neeb Karoli Baba, also known as Neem Karoli Baba or Maharaj ji. He is revered by devotees as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman and was known for his teachings centred on love, devotion and service, as per the press release.
Hanuman Ansh features Shobhina W Satyaa, Vihaan S Hegde, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. Produced by Ragini S, Namrata G Singh, Anupriya A Nagar and Vishal Chaturvedi, the film had an all-India theatrical release by Cinepolis.
A journey of faith, humility and boundless love, 'Hanuman Ansh' is rooted in "Bharat's timeless Sant Parampara and brings to the big screen the story of a saint whose message continues to touch lives across generations: love all, serve all, feed all and remember Ram," as per the press release.
After witnessing a massive response in India, 'Hanuman Ansh' is scheduled to release internationally on September 11, 2026.
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