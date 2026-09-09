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  • /Hanuman Ansh closer to Rs 170 cr at box office; director Vishal Chaturvedi, actor Shobhinaw Satyaa meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Hanuman Ansh closer to Rs 170 cr at box office; director Vishal Chaturvedi, actor Shobhinaw Satyaa meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Hanuman Ansh box office collection: 'Hanuman Ansh' has accumulated Rs 143.13 cr in India net collection. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 169.20 cr, as reported by Sacnilk.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 12:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 12:37 PM IST
Hanuman Ansh closer to Rs 170 cr at box office; director Vishal Chaturvedi, actor Shobhinaw Satyaa meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Image Credit: X grab

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