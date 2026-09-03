/'Hanuman Ansh' success to reach global audiences, film to release internationally after strong run in India

The story of Neeb Karori Baba has attracted interest beyond India, with several international personalities having been associated with his teachings and spiritual legacy. Steve Jobs visited India in 1974 while seeking spiritual guidance and is known to have travelled in connection with Maharaj ji. Mark Zuckerberg later visited Kainchi Dham, a place closely associated with the saint, reportedly following advice from Jobs. Actress Julia Roberts has also spoken about the influence of Neeb Karori Baba on her spiritual journey, as per the press release.