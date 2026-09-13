Spiritual drama Hanuman Ansh has emerged as a major box-office success, maintaining a strong theatrical run alongside competitors such as Mirzapur: The Movie, Haiwaan, and Toxic. The film experienced steady growth driven by positive word-of-mouth and continues to draw audiences into theatres. However, Hanuman Ansh will not serve as India’s official entry for the Oscars this year. Producer Namrata Singh has clarified why the team failed to submit the film before the deadline.
In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Singh addressed whether Hanuman Ansh would be dubbed into languages other than Telugu, offering a simple "No" regarding immediate non-Telugu dubs. The producer subsequently explained the circumstances surrounding the Best International Feature Film category submission at the Academy Awards, attributing the missed cutoff to a lack of awareness and a small operational team.
“We have only dubbed it in Telugu. I am just not getting the time (laughs)! We missed the Oscar submission deadline [for consideration as India’s official entry for Best International Feature Film] yesterday (September 7), as it was the last day. We got calls from a thousand people about why didn't we submit the film. But we didn’t know about it. We are busy with too many things. Also, we are a really small team,” Singh stated.
The production team’s current priority centers on expanding the film’s reach across diverse audience segments. Singh confirmed that the Telugu dubbing was prioritized first, with work on additional language versions currently underway. Efforts are also being directed toward incorporating specialized accessibility features for viewers with different abilities.
“First, we have done dubbing for Telugu and then work on the rest of the languages. We are also working on accessibility so that people of different abilities can see the film,” Singh added.
Hanuman Ansh began its theatrical journey with a modest opening day collection of Rs 10 lakh, securing Rs 1.48 crore net over its first two weeks. Backed by strong audience recommendations, the film witnessed a significant surge in box-office collections starting from Day 16.
The trend continued into its third, fourth, and fifth weeks, setting new benchmarks for low-budget productions. With its international release pending, the film’s domestic collections match its worldwide gross of Rs 205 crore, establishing it as the smallest Indian film to cross the Rs 200 crore global threshold.
Directed by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji. The narrative charts his transformation from a young seeker devoted to Lord Ram into a global spiritual figure centred on faith, selfless service (seva), and unconditional love. Shobhinaw Satyaa portrays Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan Shedge plays his younger self. The ensemble cast includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey, and Rajiv Mishra.
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