Lord Hanuman stands as one of the most revered deities in Hindu mythology—a divine embodiment of strength, courage and self-discipline. A devout follower of Lord Rama and considered an incarnation of Lord Shiva, his on-screen portrayals are not only a visual spectacle but also a deeply spiritual experience for his ardent devotees.

While the iconic depiction of Lord Hanuman from the 1987 epic television series Ramayan continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences, there has long been anticipation for a portrayal of equal impact. Now, that moment seems close as Sunny Deol and Rishab Shetty are set to raise the bar with their powerful representations of Lord Hanuman in their highly anticipated films Jai Hanuman and Ramayana, respectively. These films carry immense significance, as they aim to present a cinematic legacy of Lord Hanuman for generations to come.

Take a Look at the Highly Anticipated On-Screen Portrayals of Lord Hanuman:

Sunny Deol In Ramayana

Sunny Deol steps into the sacred world of Ramayana, portraying the mighty Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious retelling of the ancient epic. With a grand vision, a stellar ensemble cast, and state-of-the-art visual effects, Ramayana promises to be a cinematic marvel. Sunny’s version of Hanuman is expected to be raw, powerful, and emotionally resonant—highlighting the deity's unwavering loyalty, divine strength, and fierce courage. This film is poised to become one of the most awaited mythological sagas in Indian cinema. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in pivotal roles. The film is divided into two parts, slated for release in 2026 and 2027.

Rishab Shetty In Jai Hanuman

Rishab Shetty’s transformation into Lord Hanuman has already created massive buzz. The first-look reveal broke the internet, showcasing a raw and divine presence—one that blends unshakable devotion with formidable strength. With his intense gaze and warrior-like aura, Rishab's portrayal strikes a fine balance between mythological grandeur and grounded realism. Jai Hanuman is set to redefine the Prashanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), especially following the phenomenal success of HanuMan. Jai Hanuman is all set to hit theaters this year.

This Hanuman Jayanti, as the nation honours the strength and devotion of Lord Hanuman, Indian cinema gears up to pay tribute with two much-awaited films each promising a powerful and unique portrayal of the divine hero. Both films are already creating a buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting more updates.