Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das Film Opens To A Slow But Decent Start

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection: Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, directed by and starring Vir Das, has emerged as one of the most anticipated films of 2026, earning a spot on IMDb’s coveted “Most Anticipated Films of 2026” list. Billed as a quirky spy comedy, the film features Vir Das alongside Mona Singh and Mithila Palkar, and also marks Das’s directorial debut. After months of strong buzz surrounding its trailer and music, the film finally arrived in theatres yesterday, opening to a largely positive response.

The excitement is reflected in the box office figures, as the film opened to a respectable Rs 1.25 crore nett on Day 1. With the weekend still ahead, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is expected to see further growth at the box office.

About Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos follows the journey of Happy Patel, a kind-hearted man who dreams of becoming a spy. Despite his determination, he constantly struggles to be taken seriously and is overlooked for crucial missions. His life takes a dramatic turn when he is finally sent to India on a real assignment to locate a missing scientist. What starts as a high-stakes mission soon descends into a chaotic and unpredictable adventure, landing Happy in a series of perilous yet hilarious situations. Along the way, he uncovers hidden strengths, faces formidable enemies, and discovers what it truly means to be a hero.

Imran Khan Cameo And Release Date

A few days ago, Happy Patel director Vir Das took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a chat with Katti Batti actor Imran Khan. The exchange revealed that Das was close to completing the script when Imran reached out, expressing interest in making a cameo. Inspired by the conversation, Vir Das went on to design a special appearance and smoothly incorporated Imran into the film. Notably, the cameo marks Imran Khan’s return to the big screen after nearly a decade.

Directed by Vir Das, Happy Patel hit theatres on 16 January 2026.