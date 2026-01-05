Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos New Song OUT - Chaanta Tera Starring Vir Das & Mithila Palkar Captures Fun Chemistry

Mumbai: The song ‘Chaanta Tera’ from the upcoming film ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ was unveiled on Monday. The song celebrates romance in its most effortless and relatable form. Shot beautifully, the song captures fleeting emotions, light-hearted banter, and understated intimacy, making it both visually pleasing and entertaining.

The music video of the song features Vir Das and Mithila Palkar. Their chemistry feels organic, lending the track a warm, lived-in quality that enhances its appeal. The song is sung by IP Singh and Nupoor Khedkar, whose voices complement each other perfectly. The trailer of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos has taken the fun to another level. With its high humour quotient, the trailer features several entertaining and quirky moments, promising a thoroughly entertaining film.

As both director and actor, Vir Das brings a refreshing brand of quirky comedy that is sure to deliver plenty of laughs.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The story follows the titular character of Happy Patel, an enthusiastic but hilariously inept agent who’s failed the MI7 spy exams seven times. Sent on a mission to India, Patel’s misadventures in Goa, including run-ins with police, outlandish encounters, and cultural confusion, form the heart of the film’s comedy.

The film also stars Mona Singh, while Aamir Khan and Imran Khan make notable appearances, Imran marking a return to the big screen after over a decade.

Also Read | Aamir Khan Bowled Over By Sunil Grover's 'Authentic Mimicry' Of Mr Perfectionist On The Great Indian Kapil Show

The trailer of the film was unveiled recently, and hints at a meta-humorous tone that pokes fun at spy tropes and Bollywood formulas, emphasizing quirky characters and situational chaos. With its January 16, 2026 theatrical release date under the banner of Aamir Khan’s studio, Happy Patel promises a lively mix of laughter, action, and offbeat storytelling that could resonate with fans of genre-bending comedies.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, ‘Happy Patel’ is directed by Vir Das, also stars Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Mithila Palkar in pivotal roles, and is slated to release in theatres on January 16, 2026.