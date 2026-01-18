Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos vs Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection Day 2: Which Film Is Performing Better?

Vir Das’ Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos and Pulkit Samrat’s Rahu Ketu are locked in a box-office clash. Both films released on Friday, January 16, 2026. While the movies have received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, their opening numbers at the box office have remained modest. Here’s a look at which film is performing better after two days.

Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office

Vir Das’ spy comedy collected an estimated Rs 1.50 crore in India net on Saturday, showing a slight rise from around Rs 1.25 crore on its opening Friday. The film’s two-day India net collection now stands at approximately Rs 2.75 crore, according to early trade estimates.

On Saturday, the overall Hindi occupancy stood at 12.73 per cent. Morning shows recorded 8.72 per cent occupancy, while afternoon shows saw 12.42 per cent. Evening shows remained nearly flat at 12.39 per cent, with night shows performing slightly better at 17.38 per cent occupancy.

Rahu Ketu Box Office

Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma’s Rahu Ketu witnessed limited traction at the box office. The film reportedly collected around Rs 0.10 crore on its second day. However, according to Sacnilk, the film registered a 60 per cent growth on Saturday, earning approximately Rs 1.60 crore and taking its two-day total to Rs 2.60 crore.

About Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos

Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos follows the journey of Happy Patel, a kind-hearted man who dreams of becoming a spy. Despite his determination, he is constantly overlooked and not taken seriously. His life takes a dramatic turn when he is finally sent to India on a real mission to locate a missing scientist. What begins as a high-stakes assignment soon spirals into a chaotic and hilarious adventure, pushing Happy into dangerous yet comic situations that test his courage and reveal his hidden strengths.

Recently, Vir Das shared a screenshot on Instagram of a chat with actor Imran Khan. The exchange revealed that Imran expressed interest in making a cameo when the script was nearly complete. Inspired by the conversation, Das wrote a special appearance for him and seamlessly incorporated it into the film.

About Rahu Ketu

Rahu Ketu is a 2026 Hindi-language comedy film written and directed by Vipul Vig. The film stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey, and Chunky Panday in key roles.