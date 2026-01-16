Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentMoviesHappy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos X Review - Netizens Call It Hilarious, Absurdly Fun, And Wild Spy Comedy
HAPPY PATEL KHATARNAK JASOOS

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos X Review - Netizens Call It 'Hilarious,' 'Absurdly Fun,' And 'Wild Spy Comedy'

Happu Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Review: Emmy-winning comic Vir Das's directorial, Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos, has finally made its debut on the big screens. - Read here to check netizens' honest take.

Edited By: Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 06:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos X Review - Netizens Call It 'Hilarious,' 'Absurdly Fun,' And 'Wild Spy Comedy'(Image: @thevirdas/X)

Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos X Review: Comedian Vir Das directorial debut, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, has finally hit theatres. The spy-comedy drama stars Aamir Khan, Vir Das, Mona Singh, Farida Jalaal and more in pivotal roles.

About Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos follows the story of a warm-hearted man, Happy Patel, who dreams of becoming a spy. Determined to prove his worth, he struggles to be taken seriously for any critical mission. Everything changes when Happy is finally sent to India on a real assignment, to track down a missing scientist. What begins as an important and serious mission quickly spirals into a chaotic, unpredictable adventure, throwing Happy into a series of dangerous and hilarious situations. Along the way, he discovers more about himself, confronts powerful enemies, and learns what it truly takes to be a hero.

Also Read | Trailer Of Vir Das Directorial ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ To Be Released Tomorrow

Happy Patel Netizens Review

As the highly anticipated Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos hit theatres, netizens flooded social media with their reactions. Here’s a glimpse:

One fan tweeted, “Fun announcement ngl, very self-aware, and the short glimpses promise the film will carry the same vibe. #HappyPatel”

Another wrote, “Screening night for Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos and what an absolute blast it was! So proud of you @amoghranadive. Your sharp, fun writing has given this wild spy-comedy its soul. Huge cheers to the entire team for bringing this hilarious ride to life!”

A third fan exclaimed, “HAPPY PATEL IS TOO FUNNYYY LMAO,” while another commented, “You often see Instagram reels with the warning: ‘Please use headphones.’ #HappyPatel is that kind of film—you’ll feel like watching it with headphones even in the theatre.”

One more review read, “Just finished Happy Patel. Didn’t expect them to pull off a comedy with such absurd humor. I loved the jokes. Not sure how it will fare with the mainstream audience since humor is subjective…but it’s definitely better than the same-template Bollywood comedies I’ve seen lately.”

Also Read | Vir Das’ Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Ranks Among IMDb’s Most Anticipated Films Of 2026

Imran Khan Cameo

A few days ago, Happy Patel director Vir Das shared a screenshot on Instagram of a chat between himself and Katti Batti star Imran Khan. The conversation revealed that Vir Das had nearly finished writing Happy Patel when Imran reached out, expressing interest in a cameo. Later, Vir Das planned the cameo and seamlessly integrated Imran into the film. Notably, this marks Imran Khan’s return to the big screen after nearly a decade.

