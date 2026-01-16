Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos X Review - Netizens Call It 'Hilarious,' 'Absurdly Fun,' And 'Wild Spy Comedy'

Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos X Review: Comedian Vir Das directorial debut, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, has finally hit theatres. The spy-comedy drama stars Aamir Khan, Vir Das, Mona Singh, Farida Jalaal and more in pivotal roles.

About Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos follows the story of a warm-hearted man, Happy Patel, who dreams of becoming a spy. Determined to prove his worth, he struggles to be taken seriously for any critical mission. Everything changes when Happy is finally sent to India on a real assignment, to track down a missing scientist. What begins as an important and serious mission quickly spirals into a chaotic, unpredictable adventure, throwing Happy into a series of dangerous and hilarious situations. Along the way, he discovers more about himself, confronts powerful enemies, and learns what it truly takes to be a hero.

Happy Patel Netizens Review

As the highly anticipated Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos hit theatres, netizens flooded social media with their reactions. Here’s a glimpse:

One fan tweeted, “Fun announcement ngl, very self-aware, and the short glimpses promise the film will carry the same vibe. #HappyPatel”

Fun announcement ngl, very self-aware and the short glimpses promise the film will carry the same vibe. #HappyPatel pic.twitter.com/dqsYYtQAnK — ZeMo 2.0 (@ZeMoReturn) December 3, 2025

Another wrote, “Screening night for Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos and what an absolute blast it was! So proud of you @amoghranadive. Your sharp, fun writing has given this wild spy-comedy its soul. Huge cheers to the entire team for bringing this hilarious ride to life!”

Screening night for Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos and what an absolute blast it was!



So, so proud of you @amoghranadive Your sharp, fun writing has given this wild spy-comedy its soul.



Huge cheers to the entire team for bringing this hilarious ride to life! pic.twitter.com/F8iqqdtalX — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) January 15, 2026

A third fan exclaimed, “HAPPY PATEL IS TOO FUNNYYY LMAO,” while another commented, “You often see Instagram reels with the warning: ‘Please use headphones.’ #HappyPatel is that kind of film—you’ll feel like watching it with headphones even in the theatre.”

HAPPY PATEL IS TOO FUNNYYY LMAO — defective pikachu⁷ (@kishi_asf) January 16, 2026

You often comes across instagram reels with warning: "Please Use Headphones" #HappyPatel is that kind of a film



You'll feel like watching it with headphones even in theatre pic.twitter.com/ePIxvqXslP — @M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) January 15, 2026

One more review read, “Just finished Happy Patel. Didn’t expect them to pull off a comedy with such absurd humor. I loved the jokes. Not sure how it will fare with the mainstream audience since humor is subjective…but it’s definitely better than the same-template Bollywood comedies I’ve seen lately.”

Just finished Happy Patel Didn’t expect them to pull off a comedy with such absurd humor. I liked the jokes in it.



Not sure how it will fare with the mainstream audience as the humor is subjective…but I feel it’s definitely better than the same template Bollywood comedies… pic.twitter.com/CygGT7DHQB — Vishal (@vishalandcinema) January 16, 2026

Imran Khan Cameo

A few days ago, Happy Patel director Vir Das shared a screenshot on Instagram of a chat between himself and Katti Batti star Imran Khan. The conversation revealed that Vir Das had nearly finished writing Happy Patel when Imran reached out, expressing interest in a cameo. Later, Vir Das planned the cameo and seamlessly integrated Imran into the film. Notably, this marks Imran Khan’s return to the big screen after nearly a decade.