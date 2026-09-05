Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Movies
  • /Happy Teachers’ Day 2026: From Aamir Khan to Hrithik Roshan, 5 memorable Bollywood teacher roles that inspired millions

Happy Teachers’ Day 2026: From Aamir Khan to Hrithik Roshan, 5 memorable Bollywood teacher roles that inspired millions

Teachers’ Day in India celebrates the important role of teachers, with Bollywood films showcasing powerful portrayals of educators who inspire and transform students’ lives.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 10:22 AM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 10:22 AM IST
Happy Teachers’ Day 2026: From Aamir Khan to Hrithik Roshan, 5 memorable Bollywood teacher roles that inspired millions
Image Credit: ANI and Instagram

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Happy Teachers’ Day 2026: From Aamir Khan to Hrithik Roshan, 5 memorable Bollywood teacher roles that inspired millions
2
3
4
5