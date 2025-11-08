Advertisement
HAQ

Haq Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami Gautam-Starrer Opens To A Slow Start – Here's How Much It Collected

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s highly anticipated film hit theaters on November 7; the courtroom drama is inspired by the landmark Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 09:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Haq Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami Gautam-Starrer Opens To A Slow Start – Here's How Much It Collected(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s much-anticipated courtroom drama Haq finally hit theatres on November 7, bringing to the big screen a deeply moving story rooted in one of India’s most significant legal and social debates. The film, which blends intense performances with a thought-provoking narrative, has opened to a decent response, collecting approximately Rs 1.36 crore on its first day, as per early estimates by Sacnilk.

Inspired by a Landmark Case

Haq takes inspiration from the life and legal struggle of Shah Bano Begum, whose 1985 Supreme Court case became a watershed moment in Indian legal history. The judgment, which granted divorced Muslim women the right to maintenance under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code, triggered a nationwide discussion on gender equality, personal law, and religious identity.

Read Here | Who Was Shah Bano Begum? The Woman Whose Rs 200 Maintenance Battle Changed Indian Law — The True Story Behind 'Haq'

 

Before the release, Haq found itself in the midst of a legal dispute when Shah Bano Begum’s daughter filed a petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking a stay on the film’s release. However, the court dismissed the plea, clearing the way for the movie to make its theatrical debut as scheduled.

Storyline and Performances

According to HAQ's IMDb’s official synopsis, "In 1980s India, Shazia Bano seeks justice when her husband stops child support after remarrying. His attempt to silence her with triple talaq sparks a national debate on women's rights and faith."

Yami Gautam is being praised for her nuanced portrayal of Shazia, bringing quiet strength and conviction to the role. Emraan Hashmi, too, reportedly delivers a compelling performance as the conflicted Abbas, whose personal choices become the catalyst for a historic legal battle.

Also Read | Haq X Review: Netizens Calls It ‘A Punch To The System’, Applauds Yami Gautam’s Stellar Performance

Direction, Tone, and Reception

Helmed by Suparn Varma, Haq adopts a restrained yet emotionally charged tone, using the courtroom as a stage for ideological confrontation.

Early audience reactions highlight the film’s powerful dialogues, strong performances, and emotional depth. Critics have pointed out that Haq doesn’t shy away from depicting the harsh realities of the time while also offering a message of resilience and empowerment.

Haq maintains its momentum, and it could see a significant boost in collections by Sunday, benefiting from family audiences and viewers seeking meaningful cinema.

