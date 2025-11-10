Haq Box Office Collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi And Yami Gautam-Starrer Inching Closer To Hit Rs 10 Cr Mark

Haq Box Office Collection Day 3: Bollywood actors Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam's latest outing Haq opened in theatres on Friday, November 7, 2025. The film, directed by Suparn S Varma, is inspired inspired by the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict in the Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case. It revisits one of India’s most debated legal battles from the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Haq Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, the trade tracking site, it has earned Rs 8.9 crore net in three days in India so far. Haq has minted Rs 3.75 crore on Sunday - getting the the movie's total box office collection to Rs 8.93 crore.

About Haq Storyline, Cast

The courtroom drama presents the events surrounding the landmark Mohd Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum case. It is based on Jigna Vora’s book, Bano: Bharat Ki Beti. Haq explores the legal battle that began in 1978 after Shah Bano was divorced by her lawyer husband, Abbas.

In 1978, the 62-year-old Shah Bano filed a petition in an Indore court seeking maintenance from her divorced husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan, an affluent lawyer. The couple had married in 1932 and had five children — three sons and two daughters.

Her case reached the Supreme Court in 1985 with a five-judge Constitution bench ruling that Muslim women are also entitled to maintenance under the law. In the movie, Yami plays Shah Bano while Emraan plays Abbas.

Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Husain, Aseem Hattangady and Vartika Singh are seen in pivotal key roles.