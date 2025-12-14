Haq OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Yami Gautam–Emraan Hashmi’s Courtroom Drama Online?

New Delhi: Yami Gautam-starrer Haq, which generated strong buzz around its theatrical release, is finally set to make its OTT debut. The film, which also features Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role, was released in theatres in November and received considerable attention for its hard-hitting subject.

As per a report by Times Now, Haq’s OTT release has reportedly been locked for January 2, 2026 and the film will be streaming on Netflix. The courtroom drama had earlier hit the big screens on November 7.

About Haq

HAQ is inspired by the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict in the Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case. The legal thriller stars Yami Gautam as Shazia Bano and Emraan Hashmi as her husband, Adv. Mohammad Abbas Khan, and revisits one of India’s most debated legal battles from the late 1970s and early 1980s.

The film delves into pressing questions surrounding faith, identity, personal belief, liberalism, and the law—particularly the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) under Article 44 of the Indian Constitution. Yami portrays a fearless Muslim woman who refuses to be silenced. Wronged and abandoned, Shazia courageously approaches the court to claim her ‘haq’—her rightful maintenance—for herself and her children under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Ahead of its release, Haq found itself at the centre of a legal controversy when Shah Bano Begum’s daughter filed a petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking a stay on the film’s release. However, the court dismissed the plea, clearing the way for the film to arrive in theatres as scheduled.

The movie revisits the historic Shah Bano case, a legal battle that sparked nationwide debate over four decades ago and continues to influence discussions on women’s rights and personal laws in India.

According to HAQ’s official IMDb synopsis, “In 1980s India, Shazia Bano seeks justice when her husband stops child support after remarrying. His attempt to silence her with triple talaq sparks a national debate on women's rights and faith.”

The film also marks Yami Gautam’s first on-screen collaboration with Emraan Hashmi. Yami was widely praised for her nuanced portrayal of Shazia, bringing quiet strength, resilience, and conviction to the character. Emraan Hashmi, too, reportedly delivered a compelling performance as the conflicted Abbas, whose personal choices ultimately become the catalyst for a historic legal battle.

Apart from Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi, the film features Vartika Singh as Saira, Danish Husain as Maulvi Basheer Anwer, Sheeba Chaddha as Bela Jain, Paridhi Sharma as Iram, S. M. Zaheer as Maulvi A.Q. Quazi, Rahul Mittra as Magistrate R. N. Tripathi, and Anang Desai as Judge H. N. Vashishth, among others.