Haq X Review: Netizens Calls It ‘A Punch To The System’, Applauds Yami Gautam’s Stellar Performance

New Delhi: Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam’s much-awaited film “Haq” hit theatres today, November 7. Directed by Suparn Varma, the movie is inspired by the landmark Shah Bano Begum case, a turning point in India’s legal and social history.

Set in the 1980s, Haq is a gripping courtroom drama that explores themes of social injustice, societal pressures, and the gendered experience of marriage. The film has opened to positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.

One viewer wrote on X, “Some films don’t try to please you—they try to wake you up. #Haq is one of them. Powerful writing, brave direction, and performances that hit where it hurts. It’s not entertainment, it’s reflection. And maybe that’s what we need more of!”

Another user called the film “MINDBLOWING!” praising the lead actors, saying, “#EmraanHashmi and #YamiGautam gave their career-best, National Award-worthy performances. What an engaging thriller!”

A third user added, “Strong characters, flawless execution — #YamiGautam is a true inspiration in every sense!”

Echoing similar sentiments, a fourth user wrote, “#Haq is inspired by the landmark Shah Bano case. Many may have heard about it but not known its complexities. ‘Haq’ serves as an eye-opener — the first half is short yet deeply impactful.”

The film has also been praised for its intense dialogues, haunting silences, and unflinching portrayal of truth, leaving audiences at the Delhi screening “stunned.”

Actor Meera Chopra took to social media, writing, “#Haq reminds you — justice isn’t given, it’s taken. Even if it costs everything. It’s not just about one woman’s fight, it’s about every woman who dared to ask for justice. Haq isn’t just a film, it’s a punch to the system. The Shah Bano case may be decades old, but the mindset it exposes is still alive and kicking.”

She also praised Yami Gautam, writing, “You are fire wrapped in grace. Unshakable, honest, unforgettable.”

Another comment read, “Hands down, she is THE exceptional actress in the entire Indian film industry. #Haq #YamiGautam.”

The Real Shah Bano Case

The Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum case, also known as the Shah Bano maintenance case, is considered a legal milestone in the fight for Muslim women’s rights in India.

In 1978, 62-year-old Shah Bano filed a petition in an Indore court seeking maintenance from her divorced husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan, an affluent lawyer. The couple had married in 1932 and had five children — three sons and two daughters.

In 1985, the Supreme Court of India ruled in Shah Bano’s favour, declaring she was entitled to maintenance under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code. However, a year later, the Rajiv Gandhi government introduced legislation to nullify the verdict, sparking nationwide debate on women’s rights, religion, and legal equality.

On the Work Front

Following Haq, Yami Gautam has an exciting lineup of projects — five films that promise to showcase her versatility across genres. Her performance in Haq has already been hailed as one of her strongest to date, reaffirming her reputation as one of Bollywood’s most powerful and consistent performers.