Har Funn Maula song out, Aamir Khan, Elli AvrRam burn the dance floor with scintillating moves

NEW DELHI: The much-awaited music video titled 'Har Funn Maula' featuring Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Elli AvRam released on Wednesday (March 10) and it left fans overjoyed. The song, which is a part of the soundtrack for the upcoming film 'Koi Na Jaane' was released by the makers on Youtube and fetched more than 1.55 lakh views within the first 20 minutes.

The groovy features Bollywood's 'Jack of all trades' Aamir Khan shaking his legs with 'Queen of the Dance floor' Elli AvRam and the two burn the dance floor with their scintillating dance moves. The number shows Elli gracing visitors with her performance inside a dance bar, before she spots Aamir, who is seen smoking a pipe. Soon, the two burn the dance floor with their crackling chemistry and mind-blowing moves. The video is no less than a treat for Aamir Khan's fans as they get to see their favourite superstar revisiting the lover boy image and delivering some fabulous killer moves in this cosy number.

Aamir, who has stood himself out in Bollywood for his perfection and dedication to his work, has also carved a niche for himself with his dance numbers. Previously, the actor stole hearts with his special dance numbers like 'I Love You Like I Hate You' from 'Delhi Belly and 'Dhaakad' from 'Dangal'.

As soon as the song was released on YouTube, a lot of congratulatory wishes started pouring in from all over.

The song 'Har Funn Maula' has been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It has been crooned by Vishal Dadlani and Zara Khan while the music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The song is a part of Kunal Kohli's 'Koi Jaane Na'. The film is directed by Aamir's friend Amin Hajee, with whom he has worked on films such as 'Lagaan' and 'Mangal Pandey: The Rising'.

Speaking about Aamir, his next film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', the official remake of Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump' will release on Christmas 2021. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is directed by Advait Chandan and is slated to arrive in theatres this year.