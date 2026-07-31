/'Hardly worth the hype...' Priyanka Chaturvedi slams ‘Ramayana’ trailer over VFX and casting

Earlier, the team of ‘Ramayana’ organised a special event ahead of the film’s scheduled trailer launch on July 24. The event, titled ‘Pratham Sankalp’ served as the film’s trailer preview in the national capital. The evening marked Pratham Sankalp, the ceremonial beginning of Ramayana's journey from Bharat to the World. Pratham Sankalp also marked the first public coming together of the principal cast of Ramayana, a landmark celebration that united generations of Indian cinema around one of India's greatest cultural legacies.