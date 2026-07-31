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  • /'Hardly worth the hype...' Priyanka Chaturvedi slams ‘Ramayana’ trailer over VFX and casting

'Hardly worth the hype...' Priyanka Chaturvedi slams ‘Ramayana’ trailer over VFX and casting

Former Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised the newly released 'Ramayana' movie trailer on X, slamming its casting, heavy VFX, costumes, and music while asserting that the classic DD series remains unmatched.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 07:07 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 07:07 PM IST
'Hardly worth the hype...' Priyanka Chaturvedi slams ‘Ramayana’ trailer over VFX and casting
Image Credit: IMDb/X

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'Hardly worth the hype...' Priyanka Chaturvedi slams ‘Ramayana’ trailer over VFX and casting
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