‘Hari Ka Om’ To Premiere In Europe At UK Asian Film Festival 2025 As Gala Screening

New Delhi: The acclaimed father-son drama Hari Ka Om, starring Anshuman Jha, Soni Razdan, and Raghubir Yadav, continues its successful festival run with its European premiere set for May 7, 2025, at the historic Regent Street Cinema in London. The film will be showcased as the centerpiece gala screening at the prestigious UK Asian Film Festival.

Directed by Harish Vyas (Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele), the film has already premiered across Australia, North America, Canada, and India. With a global release slated for July 2025, its European debut adds another feather to its cap.

Set in small-town India, Hari Ka Om explores the complexities of a father-son relationship, touching on themes of emotional regulation, generational conflict, and everyday struggles found in most households. “This is the father-son film we need today,” says lead actor Anshuman Jha. “It shows how both young and old can falter without emotional awareness. I’m excited to bring it to the UK and engage with audiences during the Q&A.”

Jha, known for his diverse roles—from playing a gay man in Hum Bhi Akele to an animal-loving vigilante in Lakadbaggha—takes a sharp turn in Hari Ka Om, portraying a middle-class boy from Bhopal. Director Harish Vyas praises Jha’s range and commitment: “Anshuman is not only a brilliant actor but has a sharp cinematic mind. His chemistry with Raghubir Yadav in this film is something truly special.”

In addition to Hari Ka Om, Anshuman Jha is gearing up for the release of his directorial debut Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, expected later this year.