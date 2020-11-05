Harman Baweja and Genelia D'Souza's 'It's My Life' finally gets a release date

Mumbai: The father-son relationship drama, 'It's My Life', starring Nana Patekar, Harman Baweja and Genelia D'Souza, will skip theatrical release and premiere on television.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is a remake of the 2006 Telugu hit, 'Bommarillu', and is slated to have a small screen release on November 29.

"Whenever I decide to take up a script, I always put myself in the audience's shoes and look at things from their point of view -- if it is entertaining or not. Packed with double dose of laughter, drama, romance and a spectacular star cast, 'It's My Life' is a perfect entertainment package. I am sure with its TV release it will brighten up everybody's mood, especially in these unprecedented times," claimed Bazmee.

"The film was made with the thought of highlighting unadulterated family equations and complexities, a genre that most of us enjoy, including me. The movie beautifully showcases the relationship dynamics between a father and son from the time the child is born to becoming an adult and taking up responsibility. It brings about such strong, heart-warming and relatable emotions that will surely strike a chord with the viewers," said Boney Kapoor, who has produced the film with his brother Sanjay Kapoor.

"Television has always been a great way to reach out to a wide set of audience, and we are glad to share our movie for the first time ever with the viewers," he added.

Sanjay Kapoor shared: "When I had envisioned making the Hindi remake of the popular Telugu film ‘Bommarillu', l strongly believed that the movie's powerful narrative will form a strong connect with the Bollywood movie lovers as well. 'It's My Life' is a fun, contemporary, emotional and relevant film based on father-son relationship."

The film shows Nana Patekar in the character of an overbearing father, portrayed by Prakash Raj in the Telugu original. Harman Baweja reprises the role of the son, played by Siddharth in the original film. The music has been composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

The film will premiere on Zee Cinema. The trailer of the film was released on Thursday.