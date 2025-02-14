Harshvardhan Rane Leads Milap Zaveri’s Passionate Love Saga 'Deewaniyat'

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane will be seen in the romantic film “Deewaniyat”, which director Milap Milan Zaveri says is one of the most powerful and heartbreaking love stories he has written along with Mushtaq Shiekh.

The filmmaker said: ”Deewaniyat is one of the most powerful and heartbreaking love stories I’ve written along with Mushtaq Shiekh. It has the madness of love.” Helmed by Zaveri, and co-written by Mushtaq Shiekh, “Deewaniyat” promises to bring an epic tale of passion and heartbreak to the big screen. The filmmaker said that he is excited to be directing Harshvardhan Rane, whom he tagged as a “great talent and a wonderful person”.

“Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan are great producers and friends too, so I’m looking forward to collaborating with them and hopefully delivering a powerful love story to audiences!”

Harshvardhan, whose re-release of the film “Sanam Teri Kasam” created a tizzy once again, said that he is grateful to the audience for the overwhelming love they have given him for the movie.

“The power of a love story is eternal, and when I heard the madness, passion, and craziness of the role and script of ‘Deewaniyat’ I immediately chose it to be my next film. Excited to be collaborating with my director Milap Milan Zaveri and also with producers Amul V Mohan, Anshul Mohan, and the co-writer of this powerful script, Mushtaq Shiekh.”

Anshul Mohan, producer, added; that ”Deewaniyat” is a deeply passionate, and heart-wrenching love story that he has had the privilege of bringing to life alongside his brother, Amul. “It delves into the raw intensity, madness, and vulnerability that true love often demands. Collaborating with Milap Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh—both not only remarkable storytellers but also dear friends—makes this journey even more meaningful. With Harshvardhan Rane leading this emotional rollercoaster, we are excited to create a film that will stay with audiences long after the credits roll.”

Produced by Amul V. Mohan and Anshul Mohan under their banner Vikir Films, Deewaniyat is set to go on floors this year, with a theatrical release slated for later in 2025. The leading lady will be announced soon.