New Delhi: For the first time, a Hindi film is being re-released in numerous cinemas across the United Kingdom. Sanam Teri Kasam, directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, has proven to be a timeless love story that continues to win hearts years after its original release.

After a phenomenal re-release in India, where it emerged as a blockbuster once again, the film is now setting new benchmarks overseas. The UK re-release has witnessed an overwhelming response, with packed theaters and soaring box office collections. Fans have embraced the film with the same enthusiasm as they did upon its initial release, proving its lasting emotional impact.

The beautifully written story, brought to life by Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, has struck a deep chord with audiences. Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s heartfelt storytelling, combined with soul-stirring music, continues to make Sanam Teri Kasam a fan-favourite. Adding to its cultural resurgence, dialogues from the film are trending once again, further making its place as a modern classic.

As Sanam Teri Kasam continues its record-breaking journey, its legacy as a love story that refuses to fade only grows stronger. The film’s global re-release is a testament to the power of pure, heartfelt cinema that transcends time and borders.