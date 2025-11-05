Mumbai: Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who is witnessing landslide success at the box-office with his recent film ‘Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat’, has been inducted into the ‘Force’ franchise. The actor is set to start filming for the film from March 2026.

On Wednesday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture of himself seeking blessings at the Trimbakeshwar Temple near the holy city of Nashik in Maharashtra.

He wrote on the picture, “'John Abraham locks Harshvardhan Rane for taking ‘FORCE’ franchise forward, under him’. All I can do at this moment is thank this angel of a man called John sir, while I look upwards and thank who ever is doing this from up there. cant wait to begin shoot in March 2026. No other details till I begin the shoot (sic)”.

The inclusion of Harsh marks a new chapter in the ‘Force’ franchise which boasts of ‘Force’ nd ‘Force 2’, and the upcoming part in the line-up.

Earlier, Harshvardhan Rane had expressed his desire to work with director Milap Zaveri once again. He uploaded a photo posing with a diary with the title 'Deewaniyat by Milap Zaveri' in his hand.

Expressing his desire to work with the filmmaker yet again, Harshvardhan penned, "I trust Milap sir’s choice of next massy script for me. If he offers me, O will sign my next heartland film with him blindly @milapzaveri (sic)”.

Backed under the banner of Desi Movies Factory, ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ saw Sonam Bajwa as the female lead opposite Harshvardhan. Released on 21 October during Diwali, the movie talks about the tumultuous relationship between Vikramaditya, a powerful politician, and Adaa, a free-spirited actress.

The drama also stars Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan and

Rajesh Khera.

Following ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’, Harshvardhan will be seen leading Omung Kumar's ‘Silaa’, which will also feature Sadia Khateeb as the female lead and Karanveer Mehra as the antagonist.