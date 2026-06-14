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  • /Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini declares Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ tax-free in state after screening

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini declares Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ tax-free in state after screening

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declares Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata tax-free in the state after a special screening attended by Kangana Ranaut, praising its inspirational and socially relevant themes.

Published: Jun 14, 2026, 09:35 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 09:35 AM IST
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini declares Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ tax-free in state after screening
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

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